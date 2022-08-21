Godfather Teaser: Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Intense First Look

Birthday celebrations began one day prior for the fans of megastar Chiranjeevi. The makers of his highly anticipated movie Godfather came up with teaser of the movie in Telugu and Hindi languages. The teaser is meant to introduce Chiranjeevi’s character and other prominent characters, including Salman Khan, Nayanthara and Satya Dev.

The Godfather becomes leader of masses in last six years, although he was in exile for 20 years. While many are happy with his return, there are numerous people who didn’t want to see him again. Nayanthara’s character hates him, while Satya Dev who is the chief minister of the state commands his officials to eliminate him.

The dialogue in the background, “Do you know who he is? He’s the boss of the bosses. Our one and only Godfather,” uplifts Chiranjeevi’s character.

Then comes the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as the huge supporter of the Godfather. “Lag Rahaa Hai Badi Lambi planning Chal Rahi Hai... Apne Is Chote Bhai Ko Bhool Naa Nahee... Kahe Tho Aajaathaa Hoo Mai...” says he, extending his support to the Godfather. However, the latter asks him to wait for his command.

Each and every sequence in the teaser is loaded with elevations. Megastar Chiranjeevi is at his usual best as the Godfather. However, what makes the big difference is his salt and pepper look, next level and stylishly choreographed action blocks.

The major highlight is definitely the last portion where Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan come together in a jeep. As mentioned earlier, it’s an advance birthday presentation from the team to Chiranjeevi’s fans and movie buffs. Salman Khan’s presence is one of the biggest crowd pulling factors.

The rich production values, superior camera work of Nirav Shah and terrific BGM of S Thaman are the other big assets. Director Mohan Raja utilized all the resources proficiently, which is clearly evident in the teaser which has increased all the expectations on the movie.

Suresh Selvarajan is the art director of the movie produced on grand scale by RB Choudary and NV Prasad. Konidela Surekha presents the movie.

And the teaser of the year is here! Loved every bit of it.

Make way for Mega Star @KChiruTweets ! @BeingSalmanKhan Sir, you are just stunning !! Telugu - https://t.co/7OyVkkVfzi Hindi - https://t.co/Mqxj0epv31 pic.twitter.com/PuOUFbTBuM — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) August 21, 2022

Godfather is gearing up for a grand release during Dasara, 2022.

Screenplay & Direction: Mohan Raja

Producers: RB Choudary & NV Prasad

Presenter: Konidela Surekha

Banners: Konidela Productions & Super Good Films

Music: S S Thaman

DOP: Nirav Shah

Art Director: Suresh Selvarajan

Ex-Producer: Vakada Apparao

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar