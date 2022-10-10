Godfather Team Credits Anantapur SP In Titles, Deets Inside

Megastar Chiranjeevi's latest movie is Godfather directed by Mohan Raja, which was released on the occasion of Vijaya Dasami and was declared a huge hit. Now a piece of news related to this movie has now become viral on social media after Anantapur Superintendent of Police Dr.Fakkeerappa Kaginelli sent a message on social media thanking Chiranjeevi. The IPS officer from Andhra Pradesh on his Twitter account said,” Thank you Godfather Found this one in Godfather movie screening,” and shared a screenshot of the Godfather movie title credits where his name was figured in the list. The film team expressed special thanks to him and also to the officials and the Government Arts College.

Now for those who don’t know, the Godfather’s film team had arranged for a prerelease event at the premises. As Chiranjeevi had a huge following in the Rayalseema region, and thousands of fans arrived at the event. The SP and police officials ensured that the event went off smoothly and was successfully completed without any disturbance except for the heavy rain. With his name featured in the titles, the Anantapur SP responded to and thanked Megastar Chiranjeevi the tweet that is currently going viral.

Also Read:Chiranjeevi Proves He's Truly Megastar as Godfather Joins 100 Crore Club at Box Office