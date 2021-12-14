Godaam Producer Sujeet Pratap Singh to Donate 25% Revenue from Film for Covid, Farmers and Army relief

As India is grappling with the second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Many Journalists has lost their life in this pandemic Sarthak Cinema along with Producer Sujeet Pratap Singh, has pledged to donate a 25% profit revenue of earnings of his film Godaam for Covid, Farmers and Army relief. The donation will help the Family of Journalists who lost their life during Covid 19 Pandemic, Farmer and Army Family.

“We are glad to be a part of this noble initiative, to contribute our bit towards the Nation’s fight against Covid-19 Journalist Warrior, Farmers and Army families. This film is dedicated to the Farmers and Nation First CDS General Bipin Rawat. This film is a tribute to him”, Said CEO of Sarthak Cinema Sujeet Pratap Singh during the Press Conference in Mumbai.

Godaam Film Director Akhil Gaurav Singh, Actor S Babli, Bipin Panigrahi and Arun Shukla were present at the event. Director Akhil Gaurav Said, “The Nation is going through an extremely challenging situation and as a responsible citizen, we stay committed towards taking all the necessary steps to strengthen the fight against all the tough situations.

Few Days back Sarthak Cinema has released the poster of the Bollywood Movie "GODAAM" starring Sujeet Pratap Singh, Master Ritwik Pratap Singh, Akhil Gaurav Singh, Vipin Panigrahi, Maya Jaiswal, Akksar Allahabadi, Sunny Upadhyay, Shayna Khan, Arun Shukla and others which got good response and it was trending on twitter home page. The film is produced by Sujeet Pratap Singh and written, directed by Akhil Gaurav Singh and Akksar Allahabadi.

The GODAAM story revolves around a small-time farmer, happy and content though financially beaten up. He is in love with a girl next door, 'Haldi'. But her father is not happy about it due to his financial situation. Girl father puts a condition on the boy. If he fulfills his demand, then he will allow them to marry. Meanwhile, a government officer arrives to inspect the developments of the village. The story slowly unfolds the truth behind the development of the village and how the love birds get their love life. The film is going to be released on 17th December at your nearest cinema hall. The makers are targeting to release the film in 500 cinemas across the globe.