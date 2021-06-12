God of Mischief: Did You Know These Facts About Loki?

Loki has been known by many names throughout the years, including the God of Mischief, Thor's brother, and the 'anti-hero,' but few people are aware of his rollercoaster trip through the 'Series of Marvel' thus far. He's now the star of his own show, Loki, but it all started when Thor was picked to be Asgard's next king. Loki was even more enraged when he learned that he was the son of Laufey of the Frost Giants and the illegitimate child of Asgard's monarch.

The theft of the Tesseract from S.H.I.E.L.D. by Thanos, which he used to open a wormhole in New York City and send the Chitauri invasion to Earth, was a watershed moment in his path so far. The Avengers were able to save the situation, and Loki was immediately imprisoned in Asgard.

Loki was seen feigning to pair up with his brother in Thor: The Dark World so that they could destroy the Dark Elves.

The God of Mischief, as per his alternate name, even faked his own death and pretended to be Odin to be named King of Asgard.

In Thor: Ragnarok, Loki was compelled to reveal himself to join forces with Thor and defeat Hela, his sister.

Loki was killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, but when the heroes travelled back in time to face Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, Loki managed to retrieve the Tesseract and elude capture. With his hallmark attributes of stubbornness and unpredictability, Loki, currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, is a must-see for fans of the God of Mischief.

