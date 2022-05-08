Global Super Singer Contest Enters Quarter Finals

GK Entertainment Super singer Global online event has reached the quarter-finals stage successfully.

Gopal Kulkarni, the Founder and Director of the organization had invited popular directors, Singers, Music directors, and lyricists from the south Indian film fraternity to be on the Jury team. More than 500 Singers from Australia to the USA participated in 3 different categories.

Contestants could take part in any of the following categories:

Seniors-Hindi

Seniors-Kannada

Junior-Hindi/Kannada.

After initial rounds of screening, 45 singers have reached the quarter-finals and judging is in progress now.

Professional singers Anjali Halyal, Manju Arora, Savitakka, Dr. Satyavati, and Music directors John Kennedy, and Karanam Raghavendra have lent their support to judge the initial rounds.

Well-known directors Sunilkumar Desai, Dinesh Babu, Singer Badari Prasad, Lyricist/Director Dr. V. Nagendra Prasad and Music director/Singer Manasa Holla will judge from quarter-finals till the finals.

Semifinal onwards, the event will be through a Zoom conference. Popular face of Kannada Big boss 6 Sonu Patil will host the events. Raghu Desai, from Malaysia, is supporting as the Creative director of this event.

Gopal Kulkarni is also planning events like Women’s Achievers award, London International awards, short film awards, Classical dance awards, Drama awards. His intention is to provide a platform for talented artists and encourage their growth.