Glimpses From 6th Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2022

The Lokmat Most Stylish Awards is back with the 6th edition, which is India's most prestigious fashion award, with a spotlight on grandeur, beauty, and style. Just like previous years it will be remarkable and will take place on September 28th, 2022 at JW Marriott, Juhu. Some of the biggest figures in entertainment, fashion, business, sports, industry, and politics will attend the glittering ceremony. Lokmat has roped in actor and anchor Manish Paul to host the award show to add more entertainment to the night.

The Lokmat Most Stylish Awards are associated with splendor, excellence, and outstanding achievement in everything from business to politics, sports to leisure. One of the most eagerly awaited award shows of the year raises the standard even higher. Last year, Celebs & personalities like Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty, Rohit Shetty, and entrepreneurs Falguni Nayar, Aman Gupta, and many more were awarded the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards.

This year's partners include Amazon for fashion and beauty, Living Liquidz for beverage, Blushbee, Chaulaz Heritage Jewellery, and Oceana Clutches By Rima & Rashi for gifting, Regency for real estate, Versatile for housing, Bright for outdoor, and PNG for Jewellery.

Lokmat Awards consider factors other than youth, gender, or upbringing. They believe style transcends generations and centuries. From youth icons to lifetime achievers, they strive to celebrate the diverse expressions of it that inspire people, culture, and trends all around us. This year also the stage will be set on fire with Bollywood stars and the red carpet will be rolled out for Lokmat Most Stylish to welcome the most fashionable individuals who take the initiative, dare to be different, and thrive in their chosen fields. They are then placed in the spotlight so that everyone can admire their accomplishments and recognise their style.

Rishi Darda, Joint Managing & Editorial Director of Lokmat shared, "Beyond just dressing up, style encompasses things like culture, tradition, philosophy, family, education, mood, and even the people we are surrounded by. In addition to being an expression of who one is, it also serves as a reminder of one's origins. And Lokmat awards are here to celebrate such personalities."