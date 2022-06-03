Glance LIVE Fest Campaign With Rajkummar Rao Generates Massive Buzz

Bengaluru: Glance, the world’s leading lock screen platform, is hosting the Glance LIVE Fest (GLF) - India’s largest digital carnival of live, interactive experiences - on the 3rd, 4th and 5th of June 2022. GLF will bring over 70 million users premium live content from some of India’s biggest celebrities and creators across entertainment, gaming, and shopping.

Glance partnered with one of Bollywood’s finest actors - Rajkummar Rao - and launched a month-long campaign to generate buzz and drive conversation about this first edition of GLF. This included a series of highly engaging campaign films and a game featuring the Bollywood star. The campaign #AbIndiaLiveKarega, reached more than 50 million unique users across Glance and other social media platforms.

The first of these films showcased Rao experiencing intense ‘FOMO’ (Fear Of Missing Out) on realizing that he had not been invited to participate in GLF. Over the next few weeks, more films captured Rao’s hilarious and desperate attempts to get featured on GLF. His efforts ranged from relentlessly spam-calling ace filmmaker and GLF show host Karan Johar for an invite, to trying his hand at live commerce hoping that launching his own D2C product would do the trick. Besides entertaining, each of the films illustrated all the unique experiences and immersive interactive features that GLF had to offer to users.

In the next phase of the campaign, Glance engaged with Rao’s fans through quirky interactions. This included social media polls where fans could vote to earn the star a spot in GLF. A special game was also developed where users could play to get a virtual avatar of Rao into GLF. This game was played over 100,000 times on Glance.

Rao’s growing FOMO finally resulted in a fun ‘Laddoo Protest’ that trended on social media platforms. A senior Glance official posted a photo of himself enjoying Laddoos to celebrate GLF. The Glance social media pages were flooded with ‘virtual laddoos’ from fans of the actor with #laddooprotest, while an RKR fan club also sent a truck full of laddoos to the Glance office. Glance then finally announced that Rao would in fact be a part of GLF. Rao also took to social media and posted the final video of the campaign, revealing that he had finally received his GLF invite.

“Glance LIVE Fest is unique in the way it celebrates live, interactive content. We leveraged powerful storytelling to show how GLF enables users to go beyond just watching great live shows from some of India’s biggest celebrities. It allows them to shape the shows themselves through multiple unique interactions on the Glance platform and even gives them the opportunity to directly engage with some of their favourite stars. Our storytelling was brought to life with Rajkummar Rao’s superb acting skills and worked beautifully for us to capture the attention of millions of users,” said Rohan Choudhary, VP and GM, Glance Feed.

The entire campaign for GLF was developed in-house, while the films featuring Rao were made by Snowball Films. GLF will be available for users on the Glance lock screen platform, in addition to Roposo and Glance TV. Major celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Shoaib Akhtar and more will also be a part of GLF, in addition to Rajkummar Rao and Karan Johar. Live sets from popular music acts, explosive live interactions with legendary cricket rivals and adrenaline pumping game streams from India’s most loved streamers are also in store.



