Girl Slaps Boyfriend On Live Show For Rating Her Low in Tik Tok Interview
In a viral TikTok video, a man was slapped around the face by his girlfriend after giving her a 'four out of ten' rating while he failed to see that she stood behind him.
A TikTok user posted a video in which the boyfriend is asked to grade an Instagram model's photo and immediately gives her a 10 out of ten.
In the video, which was shot in London, he even claims she's 'wifey material,' while his girlfriend's face becomes increasingly enraged.
The man then admits to being in a relationship and is asked to grade his partner. He responds, "It has to be like a four out of ten," earning him a slap on the face from his girlfriend.
Here is the video
The video, which has got 400,000 views, sparked a flood of comments on social media.