Giorgia Andriani Sets Ramp on Fire at Indian Designer Show for Designer Rosy Ahluwalia

Giorgia Andriani is one of those celebrities who never fails to provide major fashion inspiration. She is completely the trendsetter for everything, no matter what looks she dons, she nails them. And once again actress Giorgia Andriani made our hearts skip a beat as she walked the ramp as the showstopper for the Indian designer show, season 4 which took place recently in Delhi.

Giorgia Andriani graced the ramp in a traditional lehenga look for Indian designer Rosy Ahluwalia. While several other B-town celebrities walked for the show, Giorgia Andriani always makes us go bananas with her couture updos, but her exquisite look in this lehenga has left us speechless. As she marched down the runway in her ivory gown, the actress emanated charm and royalty.

Giorgia wore an ivory lehenga with a sleeveless blouse and a plunging deep v-cut plunging neckline, along with a long, heavy embroidered skirt. The entire lehenga was embellished with small silver details that added more charm to her dress. Giorgia flaunted her toned midriff along with the dress that complemented her curves. Talking about the accessories she wore a heavy diamond neck piece along with a round ring and minimal earrings which gave us proper bridesmaid vibes. Her makeup was flawless, with perfectly groomed brows, lashes, mascara-laden eyes, a nude brown lip colour, and a contoured face. Keeping her tresses open with bouncy curls in the side partition, she completed her look with high heels. Giorgia surely knows how to wow her fans, and she always does it spectacularly. Giorgia Andriani made sure to grab the entire limelight with her look and with her confident walk, and she just made our jaws drop over her bombshell beauty.

Giorgia made sure to leave her glorious impact in the hearts of all her fans. Check Out her stunning exquisite walk now!

On the work front, Giorgia Andriani will soon make her big Bollywood debut with Shreyas Talpade in Welcome To Bajrangpur

