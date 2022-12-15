Giorgia Andriani Reveals Her Xmas Celebration Plans

"Christmas is not just for ourselves, but it is for everyone, and in this world, everyone deserves to be happy", exclaims actress Giorgia Andriani in her Christmas Plans

The jolly good Christmas month is here, and like everyone, actress Giorgia Andriani, who is far from her home, is also keen and excited to celebrate Christmas this year with all her dear ones. Giorgia discusses her Christmas plans while taking us on a trip down memory lane from her childhood and how she misses celebrating with her family.

Christmas is certainly that time of the year when one wishes to be around family and loved ones, and for Btown star Giorgia Andriani, it is no different. While opening up about her Christmas plans, the actress says, "I love Christmas, so I always go all out, the festive spirits, decorations, and freshly baked cookies, yum." The actress also shared, "It's so much fun shopping and buying gifts for everyone." I am going to be in Mumbai, this Christmas, so I am missing home." Talking about her New Year Plans, the actress says, "I'm looking forward to spending my new year with family, friends, and my two munchkins Hugo and Dolce"

Giorgia further added, "The one thing that I make sure that I do every year during Christmas or any other time of the year is to spread kindness and help the needy and bring happiness into their lives because Christmas is not just for ourselves, but it is for everyone, and in this world everyone deserves to be happy"

The actress also wished her fans a great time, saying, "I also hope all my fans and the readers have a great time too. I wish them a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

On the work front, Giorgia will soon make her Bollywood debut with Shreyas Talpade in Welcome To Bajrangpur.