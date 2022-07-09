Ginna's Pre-look raises curiosity, First look on July 11

Vishnu Manchu is all set to treat the audience with his next project titled 'Ginna', which will be helmed by dynamic director Eeshan Suryaah.

The makers of the film have dropped the pre-look poster, and it creates more curiosity among the movie buffs. The first look poster of Vishnu will be out on July 11. The pre-look shuts a lot of questions which were raised when the title was released.

Ginna features actresses Sunny Leone and Payal Rajput as its female leads. The film will have its story and screenplay written by Kona Venkat, who is known for penning the scripts of Vishnu's earlier hits -- 'Dhee' and 'Denikaina Reddy'.

Bankrolled by Ava Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory, Ginna has music by Anup Rubens and cinematography by two-time National Award winner Chota K. Naidu.