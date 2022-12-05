Ginna Trending On Amazon Prime Video

Manchu Vishnu’s latest release Ginna started streaming on Prime Video on December 2. The film earned mixed reviews from all quarters when it was released in theatres on October 21,2021. The film did well in theatres.

The latest news we hear is that Ginna is getting a positive response on Prime Video. It has got a very good viewership on OTT. If you haven’t watched the film yet, watch it on Prime Video.

Besides Vishnu Manchu, the film also features Sunny Leone and Paayal Rajput in key roles. The film was directed by Eshaan Suryaah.