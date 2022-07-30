Giant Screen at Mirror's Hong Kong Concert Collapses, Several Hurt

In a heart-wrenching incident, an LED monitor fell on a dancer during a boy band Mirror’s concert in Hong Kong.

The footage from the incident went viral on all social media platforms and created tension among K-Pop fans.

Soon after the incident, the stadium authorities evacuated the audience from the place and the concert was halted.

The Hong Kong government has suspended further concerts at the venue until its stage design and mechanical structure are proven to be safe.

Reportedly, two of the dancers sustained injuries.

#BREAKING: A live performance by Hong Kong boy band Mirror was cut short after a screen fell and struck dancers below, at least 2 injured. pic.twitter.com/cTnLxSNhAt — X-Money (@TheRealXMoney) July 28, 2022

