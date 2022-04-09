Ghani Leaked on Piracy Websites

Varun Tej is back to the big screen after two years on the big screen with the movie, Ghani. Varun Tej fans are overwhelmed seeing Varun in a different character. The audience is praising Varun Tej's acting and say that they can see the efforts he put into getting trained in boxing on the big screen. Sandalwood Real Star Upendra as Varun Tej's father has nailed the character and it seems the audience enjoyed Upendra's performance as he is seen in a Tollywood movie after Allu Arjun's S/O Satyamurthy.

Ghani is a 2022 sports drama film written and directed by Kiran Korrapati and produced by Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company. The film stars Varun Tej in the titular character with Saiee Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty, and Naveen Chandra appearing in key roles.

Unfortunately, the movie has got leaked on piracy websites within just a few hours of its release. People who watched the movie in theatres, have recorded the movie on their phone cameras and leaked the theatre prints online. Do watch Ghani only in theatres and do not encourage piracy. If you come across any pirated copy of Ghani report it to the cyber cell.

You must know that it is unlawful to create pirated copies of movies and punishable offence to circulated it.