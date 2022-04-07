Ghani First Day Collection Prediction

Tollywood actor Varun Tej is back on the silver screen after a gap of two years with the movie Gani. The film has created much hype with its posters and trailers. Just a day left for Varun Tej's Ghani to hit theatres. Varun Tej's previous movies before the COVID pandemic were F2 and Gaddalakonda Ganesh in 2019. So the actor's fans are eager to watch Varun on the big screen after a long time. Going by Ghani's advanced booking, the movie is expected to fetch at least Rs 2 cr at the box office. As per the buzz Varun Tej's Ghani will easily collect more than Rs 6 cr on its opening day from both the Telugu states.

Ghani trailer has received massive response from the audience. Ghani is a sports drama written and directed by Kiran Korrapati and produced by Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company. The film stars Varun Tej in the lead role alongside Saiee Manjrekar, Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty, and Naveen Chandra. The film was scheduled to be released on February 25, 2022, but was postponed due to the COVID situation in the state.