Get, Set, Go with Vh1 Getaway on World Tourism Day

Vh1 – India’s favourite stop for pop music gears up for the upcoming World Tourism Day with a spellbinding playlist for its audience. Vh1 Getaway is a distinctive show that will let the viewers experience a feeling of euphoria with some of the melodic hits picturized in mesmerising locations.

It’s the perfect way to commemorate World Tourism Day by being right in your comfort zone and travelling with Vh1 virtually. This one-of-a-kind segment will air on 27th September 2022, at 12 pm and 5 pm.

The soulful music videos from the playlist for this day will feature different songs by a wide range of artists that were shot at picturesque locations all around the world, including Paris, Galway, and a lot more. The viewers will also get some fun-filled and intriguing trivia about the songs played. This trivia will share some unknown facts about the video, and behind-the-scenes information, and will present details about the shooting location.

The fans and followers of Vh1 can enjoy famous tracks such as You by Armaan Malik, which was shot in the delightful city of Paris in France. The trivia associated with this melody will take viewers on a tour of the great Eiffel Tower, showcasing the architecture of Paris. Another pop video is Ed Sheeran’s Galway Girl, which will take the audience to Galway, which was the European Capital of Culture in 2020.

Fasten your seat belts and get ready to travel the world with Vh1 Getaway only on this World Tourism Day, September 27th at 12 pm and 5 pm.

