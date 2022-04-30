Get Ready For Satirical Comedy As “Man Of The Match” Releases On May 5th On Amazon Prime Video

Here's the motion poster of the upcoming Kannada comedy film, "Man of The Match," which is all set for its worldwide premiere on May 05, 2015, on Prime Video. Produced by the late Puneeth Rajkumar under the banner of PRK Productions, "Man of the Match" is directed by D Satya Prakash and stars Nataraj S. Bhat, Dharmanna Kadur, Veena Sundar, Atharva Prakash, and Vasuki Vaibhav in lead roles.

The movie showcases the protagonist as a director, played by Nataraj S. Bhat, who holds auditions for his upcoming film, "Man of the Match." What unfolds next is a series of unexpected, yet comical twists.

Man of The Match is slated for release worldwide on May 5, in India and across 240 countries and territories on Prime Video.

