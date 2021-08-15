Get Ready for Entertainment - Kaali Peeli Tales Coming Soon on Amazon’s miniTV
The free mobile video entertainment service miniTV is a part of India’s Amazon’s mobile shopping app, which serves as a TV-in-pocket for every single Amazon customer in India.
What do you think when you hear the words Kaali Peeli? One can definitely relate it to Mumbai, as one of the city’s favourite commutes is its signature black and yellow taxis. Well, do keep your eyes and ears open for the stellar star cast that the Kaali Peeli Tales features.
Painting a canvas of people, their emotions, dreams, secrets, and their attachment to the city in every possible way, this series is going to be an interesting ride. With all the elements intact, Amazon miniTV brings you some exciting, untold, realistic, and relatable tales.
Keeping the curiosity and excitement high, the creative shows a taxi meter saying Kaali Peeli Tales coming soon. Why Mumbai or is it another city?
Pyaar toh kabhi bhi, kahi bhi, kisi se bhi ho sakta hai… #LoveKuchAisaBhi ho sakta hai! Stay tuned for boAt Presents Kaali Peeli Tales on Amazon miniTV on Amazon Shopping App. #StayTuned #KPTonAmazonminiTV #LoveKuchAisaBhi #KaaliPeeliTales #WatchForFREE @RockWithboAt pic.twitter.com/bseLxy5Um4
— Amazon miniTV (@MinitvOnAmazon) August 14, 2021