Get Ready for Entertainment - Kaali Peeli Tales Coming Soon on Amazon’s miniTV

What do you think when you hear the words Kaali Peeli? One can definitely relate it to Mumbai, as one of the city’s favourite commutes is its signature black and yellow taxis. Well, do keep your eyes and ears open for the stellar star cast that the Kaali Peeli Tales features.

Painting a canvas of people, their emotions, dreams, secrets, and their attachment to the city in every possible way, this series is going to be an interesting ride. With all the elements intact, Amazon miniTV brings you some exciting, untold, realistic, and relatable tales.

Keeping the curiosity and excitement high, the creative shows a taxi meter saying Kaali Peeli Tales coming soon. Why Mumbai or is it another city?