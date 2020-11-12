Get Ready To Binge Watch Mirzapur Season 3 On Amazon Prime Video

Mirzapur is one of the most talked-about crime series in recent days. Mirzapur season 2 is currently streaming on the popular OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and is also one of the most-watched crime series this year. After Mirzapur season 2 garnered record eyeballs, the makers have announced that Mirzapur is returning with season 3. Mirzapur has become the most-watched series on the OTT platform in India within seven days of its release. As per Amazon Prime Video, almost 50% of the viewers' binge-watched the show and finished it within two days.

Mirzapur producer Ritesh Sidhwani said, “The show’s massive fandom and the viewers’ magnitude of love towards the new season were seen through reactions on social media within days of its release, and we are truly humbled by the response.”

Shweta Tripathi took to her Instagram account to thank everyone and shared a set of pictures of herself from Mirzapur Season 2. She said in her Instagram that she is also waiting for season 3. "Choti beti wapas aayegi aur bhi ke saath, Season 3 ka humme bhi hai interzaar" .

I will never be able to put into words what Golu and Mirzapur are to me.

And what your love and support means. All I can say is a big, biiiiiig THANK YOU 🙏🏼♥️✨

Choti beti wapus aayegi aur bhi💥 ke saath. Season 3 ka humein bhi hai intezaar 😊 pic.twitter.com/b4Q4ausiff — Shweta Tripathi Sharma (@battatawada) October 30, 2020

Mirzapur stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Vijay Varma, Divyendu Sharma among others in key roles.