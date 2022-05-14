Get on A Path of Enlightenment This Buddha Purnima

Have you been curious about Buddhism for a while now? Do you have a friend who swears that it changed her life? Are you keen to learn how this beautiful religion could make a difference to your everyday life but don’t know have the time, bandwidth or know where to start? Audible has you covered – listen to these incredible audiobooks that serve as the perfect introduction to this beautiful religion and way of life, as you multitask and go about your day.

1. The Miracle of Mindfulness

Written by: Thích Nhất Hạnh; Narrated by: John Sackville

In this beautiful audiobook, the revered Buddhist monk and Nobel Peace Prize nominee Thich Nhat Hanh takes its listeners through the various skills needed for mindfulness. Having these skills will help you slow down life and live in the moment. Thich Nhat Hanh's gentle anecdotes and practical exercises in the audiobook help listeners arrive at greater self-understanding and peacefulness, whether beginners or advanced students. Irrespective of their particular religious beliefs, they can begin to reap the immense benefits that meditation has been scientifically proven to offer.

2. Buddhism for Beginners

Written by Thubten Chodron and Narrated By: Gabra Zackman

This user's guide to Buddhist basics takes the most commonly asked questions such as "What is the essence of the Buddha's teachings?" and provides simple answers in plain English. Thubten Chodron's responses to the questions that always seem to arise among people approaching Buddhism to make this an exceptionally complete and accessible introduction and a manual for living a more peaceful, mindful, and satisfying Life.

3. What Buddha Taught

Written by Walpola Sri Rahula and Narrated by Taradasa

Long regarded as one of the best introductions to Buddhism, this audiobook draws on the actual words spoken by the Buddha to give a lucid and accurate account of the fundamental principles of Buddhist doctrine. Supported by extracts from the ancient texts, Walpola Rahula offers clear explanations of Buddhism's essential teachings, including the Buddhist attitude of mind, Four Noble Truths, The Noble Eightfold Path and more.

4. The Buddha Said

Written and Narrated By: Osho

Considered to be one of the best-known and most provocative spiritual teachers, this audiobook by Osho presents The Sutra of 42 Chapters, a scripture compiled in the first century CE by a Chinese emperor. In this audiobook, using a modern idiom, Osho extracts the kernel of Buddha's profound insight and presents his everlasting message to the listenerS in a lucid, straightforward and humorous manner.

5. The Heart of Buddha's Teachings

Written by: Thích Nhất Hạnh; Narrated by: René Ruiz

In this audiobook, Thich Nhat Hanh introduces its listeners to the core teachings of Buddhism and shows that the Buddha's teachings are accessible and applicable to our daily lives. With poetry and clarity, Nhat Hanh imparts comforting wisdom about the nature of suffering and its role in creating compassion, love, and joy - all qualities of enlightenment.

6. Wisdom of Buddha

Written by: The Wisdom Series; Narrated by: Mark Turetsky

Drawn from the sacred books of Buddhism, this audiobook brings a collection of stories that reveals the insights and beliefs at the heart of Buddhism (the fourth largest religion). This audiobook covers the birth and death of the Buddha, major tenets of Buddhism, including karma & the middle doctrine. So dont forget to listen to Wisdom of Buddha that offers a profound view of the Buddhist religion and its founder.

7. The Life of Buddha by Bhikkhu Ñanamoli

Written by: Bhikkhu Ñanamoli; Narrated by: Hayward Morse, Leighton Pugh, Nicolette McKenzie, John Foley, Jinananda

This unique biography audiobook, through six' voices', presents the Buddha's revolutionary solution for humanity that leads to the end of ill will, craving and delusion. It goes back to the earliest sources of the Buddha's life and teachings, drawing as it does from the Pali Canon, which was said to record the words that the Buddha spoke, the events that happened, and his specific teachings on which the worldwide religion was based. So don't miss out on Bhikkhu Ñanamoli's remarkable work - a biography turned into a classic treasured by Buddhists of all traditions - speaking directly, giving its listeners a flavour of what it was like to be around Siddhattha Gotama, the Buddha.

8. Buddha's Diet

Written by: Tara Cottrell, Dan Zigmond; Narrated by: Pam Ward

Buddha's Diet offers a viable and sustainable strategy for achieving weight-loss nirvana. This audiobook talks in great detail about the relationship between Buddha's teachings and our food diet. Featuring chapters like "What would Buddha drink?" and "Did Buddha do Crossfit?" Buddha's Diet provides guidelines that will help its listeners lose weight, feel better, and stop obsessing about food - providing us with a sane, mindful approach to eating.