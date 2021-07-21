Gavie Chahal in Bigg Boss 15?

The new season of the reality TV shows Bigg Boss is all set to air in August on Voot and in October on TV. The show will return with a new season soon. Many celebrities have been approached for it but there has been no confirmation as of yet.

We all know that the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss 15 will be airing on Voot for a few weeks. That means those with a Voot subscription can enjoy it before anyone else. According to the sources, the original TV release date is said to be in early October, but it will air before TV on the Voot app in August. Like last time, viewers will be able to watch the 24X7 live stream on the app along with the regular one-hour episode.

Many names are coming forward every day but none of them are confirmed as of yet. The latest addition to this list of celebrities is, Gavie Chahal. You better know him as Rohit from Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3. According to the sources, the actor has agreed to take part in the Salman Khan hosted show.

Chahal was very much interested in t of Bigg Boss 15. Let us remind you that he was offered Bigg Boss 14 as well but couldn’t be part of it as he just had undergone eye surgery. Now that the opportunity has come again, he is thinking about it and will mostly be seen as a contestant in BB15. The confirmation regarding this will come later.

Other big names rumored to be entering Bigg Boss 15 include comedian and actor Krishna Abhishek, Jamai Raja fame Nia Sharma and Surbhi Chandna. Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya’s wife Disha Parmar can also enter the show. We will have to wait for official confirmation as nothing has been revealed yet.