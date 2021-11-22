Gautham Menon On Board For Sundeep Kishan's Michael

The most happening Production House Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP in association with Karan C Productions LLP will be making a massive action entertainer with young and promising star Sundeep Kishan playing the lead role, alongside Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi in a special action role. Ranjit Jeyakodi will be directing this Pan India film to be made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

The latest update is, star director Gautham Vasudev Menon is on board to play an antagonist in Michael. Gautham who directed several superhit films and also showed his acting prowess in some movies and web-series is roped in for Michael. The announcement poster sees handcuffed bloodied hand.

It’s indeed no less than a casting coupe as Sundeep Kishan, Who’s fresh on the success of A1 Express and he has known for doing concept-based and commercial films, seems to have taken a new path. He will be sharing screen space with highly acclaimed actors Vijay Sethupathi and Gautham Menon. It will also be an eye feast to see so many powerhouses of talent together on screen.

Sundeep Kishan plays an intense and author-backed role and the film’s title poster that indicated the intensity of the character got tremendous response.

Ranjit Jeyakodi penned a distinctive script and it will remain to be a very special film for all the actors and craftsmen to be associated with it.

To be released on Telugu/Tamil/Malayalam/Kannada/Hindi in a grand scale, Michael is a joint production venture of Bharath Chowdary and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao. Narayan Das K Narang is the presenter.

The film’s other cast and crew will be revealed later.

