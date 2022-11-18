Gautam Vig Eliminated From Bigg Bos 16

Hey, Bigg Boss 16 viewers! Are you ready for the seventh-week elimination? As previously stated, the seventh-week elimination would be interesting because the contestants on the nomination list are Bigg Boss 16's crowd pullers. Tina Datta-Shalin and Gautam Vig-Soundarya are the two couples in Bigg Boss 16. As a result, netizens predicted that the BB16 producers would once again announce no elimination week and save contestants for TRP ratings. But their expectations went wrong. Yes, you heard it correctly. Gautam Vig is eliminated from the Bigg Boss 16 house. After Salman Khan announces the eliminated contestant's name contestants get shocked and Soundarya breaks down into tiers. There is no secret room or any twist in the seventh-week elimination.

Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan schools Shalin and MC Stan for crossing their limits in the fight. Meanwhile, Salman tells Sumbul to play her game instead of concentrating on Shalin.

Check out the promo: