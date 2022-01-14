Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana OTT Release Date

Raj B Shetty’s directorial Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana created new records at the box office. Now, the movie is out on OTT. It is available on Zee 5. The film was released on Zee 5 on January 13.

Raj speaking to a web portal said that the success of Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana in theatres is more like the visiting card for the next two years. He further stated that the film got a huge response even though it was released only in Kannada and the OTT release will only add more strength to them.

The movie is all about two friends who rose to greater heights and their only aim is to face off as bitter enemies resulting in their own downfall and destruction. Raj B Shetty and Rishab Shetty acted in the lead roles. Bankrolled by Ravi Rai B V, Kalasa, Vachan Shetty, Coffee Gang Studio, Lighter Buddha Films. Midhun Mukundhan scored music for the film. Praveen Shriyan has handled the cinematography and editing.

Netizens are singing praises for the film and the actors and are tweeting that the movie is going to be one of the best films of 2022. Here are the tweets.

