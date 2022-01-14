Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana OTT Release Date
Raj B Shetty’s directorial Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana created new records at the box office. Now, the movie is out on OTT. It is available on Zee 5. The film was released on Zee 5 on January 13.
Raj speaking to a web portal said that the success of Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana in theatres is more like the visiting card for the next two years. He further stated that the film got a huge response even though it was released only in Kannada and the OTT release will only add more strength to them.
The movie is all about two friends who rose to greater heights and their only aim is to face off as bitter enemies resulting in their own downfall and destruction. Raj B Shetty and Rishab Shetty acted in the lead roles. Bankrolled by Ravi Rai B V, Kalasa, Vachan Shetty, Coffee Gang Studio, Lighter Buddha Films. Midhun Mukundhan scored music for the film. Praveen Shriyan has handled the cinematography and editing.
Netizens are singing praises for the film and the actors and are tweeting that the movie is going to be one of the best films of 2022. Here are the tweets.
#GarudaGamanaVrishabhaVahana
Masterpiece in every aspect 🔥Engaging Gangster drama👌👌Kannada Cinema 🔥🔥.Screenplay👌👌👌Everything about this film is an Cinematic High 🔥🔥🔥 pinni pedals🔥love with the arc of this film♥️♥️ Start point to end point what an craft da 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/BFsaXdpElX
#GarudaGamanaVrishabhaVahana (2021 - kannada)
Well made crime drama👌
Terrific storytelling.
Raj B shetty's characterisation and performance🔥
Songs & BGM👌
MUST WATCH💯
⭐️8.5/10 pic.twitter.com/BnK7EHQMyj
Subtitles Add Cheyraa @ZEE5helps#GarudaGamanaOnZee5 #GarudaGamanaVrishabhaVahana pic.twitter.com/lRUFupMgIe
Kannada film #GarudaGamanaVrishabhaVahana is streaming now on ZEE5.https://t.co/CobKRlu6G5 pic.twitter.com/5Fe7DrJkbR
That feeling when you finished watching a good gangster movie 😍#GarudaGamanaVrishabhaVahana pic.twitter.com/4eFQP8USFB
#GarudaGamanaVrishabhaVahana (2021): A Masterpiece Undoubtedly one of the best films of 2021 if not the best. Writing,Screenplay and acting by @RajbShettyOMK is just phenomenal. Theme of Sivha and Hari is One and Brahmaya deciding their Fate it's almost like mythology. Must Watch pic.twitter.com/Qg9AM5o7Hq
