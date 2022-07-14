Gargi Gets 5 Star Rating From Film Critics

Sai Pallavi never leaves a stone unturned to impress the audience with her natural acting skills, and we can say that she is a crowd puller and she proves it yet again in her latest release, Gargi. Her upcoming movie, Gargi, which is going to hit the big screens on July 15, 2022, is getting positive response from the preview shows.

Gargi is a courtroom drama and a socially relevant movie. Besides Sai Pallavi, Kaali Venkat too is said to have mesmerized the netizens with his outstanding performance in the movie as a Lawyer. It is worth mentioning here that Gargi will the best movie in Kaali Venkat's career Gargi is based on a true story of a daughter who goes through a lot in society to free her father from police custody. The film also shows a woman's societal limitations and the issues she faces in crisis.

As per Twitter review of Gargi, this is one of the best women-oriented movies of the decade. As per the Review, there is no lag in the film and the climax will hit you like a tonne of brick. The movie has got a 5-star rating and Tweeters saying it is a must-watch film. Gargi tickets are almost sold out in theaters, and the film will undoubtedly outperform Jai Bheem.