Gangubai Kathiawadi OTT Release Date Confirmed, Check Time

By Shyamala Tulasi

After the huge success at the Bollywood box office, Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to digitally stream on Netflix from April 26. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film was the second-highest-grossing film after Sooryavanshi in the post-pandemic era. And now, the team has decided to make it available for movie buffs on the OTT platform.

Gangubai Kathiawadi maker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, spoke about his film coming on Netflix and said, “Gangubai Kathiawadi is a very special film for me and we are humbled by the phenomenal response it has received globally. While the film has encouraged audiences to come back to the theatres, I am elated that the film will now reach even wider audience within India and around the world with Netflix.”

Monika Shergill, VP-Content, Netflix India said, "Films are a favourite form of entertainment in India and we want to be the destination for best in class cinema that our members can watch with friends and family on Netflix. As we expand our film slate of original and licensed films, we are thrilled that the iconic film, Gangubai Kathiawadi will soon stream on Netflix. Made with tremendous love by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and packed with powerful and memorable performances by Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan and many others, we hope that our members will enjoy this masterpiece."

Gangubai Kathiawadi narration is a real-life based story of a girl named Ganga who becomes Gangubai, a madam in the red light area of Kamathipura. The story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' written by S Hussain Zaidi.

