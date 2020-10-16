Gangavva Reveals Akhil's Break-up Story With A Heroine!

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 is full of drama and masti. All the contestants in the house are trying to grab the attention of the folks and are not leaving any stone unturned to give their best in the show. Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 is now 40 days old and we are getting a chance to witness different stories.

It is all known knowledge that Gangavva walked out of the show. And my dear readers, it's a self eviction, she was not into nominations. She stepped out of the BB house due to health problems. After coming out of the show, she is giving back to back interviews.

In a recent interview, Ganggavva revealed the breakup story of her dearest person, Akhil. She calls Akhil as her grandson and loves him a lot. Akhil used to press Gangavva's legs and used to take care of her during her stint in the Bigg Boss house. We all know that there is a triangle love story going on in between Monal, Akhil and Abhijeet in the house. Most of the contestants who came out of the show told that Akhil's focus is on Monal and he is unable to concentrate on the game. But, still Akhil is not changing his route.

Gangavva in an interview said that Akhil loved a heroine for four years and due to some unknown reasons both of them parted ways. She also revealed that after going out of the Bigg Boss house, he is going to say good bye to his bachelorhood.

Now coming to this weeks nomination, Lasya, Abhijeet, Akhil, Monal, Divi, Lasya, Ariyana, Kumar Sai, and Noel Sean are on the list. According to the reports, Divi and Noel are in the danger zone. Their names have not been confirmed yet, but maybe one of them will have to step out of the house. Let us wait and see what is going to happen.