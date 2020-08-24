Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most important festivals for Hindus. Every year the 10-day festival is celebrated with much joy across India. But, this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic the celebrations are on low-profile. Ganesha is loved by all devoid of religions. Lord Ganesha is the God of wisdom, prosperity, good fortune, and the destroyer of evils.

Bollywood stars also celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi by bringing home Ganesh idols. Salman Khan is no exception. He celebrated the festival along with his family members. Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri and Aayush Sharma shared a few glimpses from the families' Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. The video shared by Atul Agnihotri has Salman Khan, Salim and Salma Khan, Helen, Sohail and Arbaaz, Atul Agnihotri, Alvira, Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan Sharma, Nirvaan, Arhaan, and Ayaan Khan. Atul Agnihotri shared the video and captioned it as "Ganpati Bappa Morya". Here is the video.

Aayush Sharma also took to his Instagram and shared a few pictures of his and Arpita Khan Sharma's kids, Ahil and Ayat. In the photos, one could see the matching outfits of Ahil and Ayat. Here are the photos.

Earlier this month, the 'Sultan' hero also celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his family. Here are the images.

On the professional front, The 'Tiger Zinda Hai' star is acting as the host of the TV reality show Bigg Boss 13. He will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, and Randeep Hooda will be seen in prominent roles. Salman gave a green signal for Kick 2 in which Jacqueline Fernandez is going to share screen space with him. Salman Khan was last seen in the movie, 'Dabangg 3'.