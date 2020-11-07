Gandi Baat Web Series Season 5 Leaked On Movierulz

Earlier, pirate sites had the habit of leaking an entire movie soon after the first show of a movie's release. Now, it appears they are after the series too which are being released on the OTT platforms. After Keerthy Suresh's latest movie Miss India was leaked by Movierulz, a piracy website, one other well-liked web series Gandi Baat Season 5 directed by Sachin Mohite which is now streaming on the basic subscription of Zee 5 and ALTBalaji has fallen victim to piracy.

Gandi Baat Season 5 has received mixed reviews from viewers as per a report. Gandi Baat is a web series which is directed by Sachin Mohite. The adult-rated drama released first on the app on October 8, 2020. The erotic story is based in a rural town in India. There are different storylines running parallelly, covering the deep secrets of rural men and women. Some even resort to crime to fulfill their desires.

The story has different cast members for every episode. Now, the series Gandi Baat has been leaked by the Movierulz website. The show's fifth consecutive season has been uploaded by the site.