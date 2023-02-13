Funny Memes, Reactions on McStan Winning BB16
Bigg Boss 16 got the highest TRP rating and grabbed the audience attention with its unique tasks and rules. Well, MC Stan bagged the trophy, and Shiv Thakare is the runner-up of the show. But, Bigg Boss 16 viewers are upset and shocked by the winner announcement. They are trolling and creating memes on Colors TV and Bigg Boss 16 makers for doing unfair to Priyanka Chahar. A section of the audience says that MC Stan is the most undeserved winner in Bigg Boss history.
Check out the memes:
Me to colors TV ... #ShivThakare pic.twitter.com/ignmtTpMin
— | 𝐑𝐀𝐇𝐔𝐋 |🖤🔥 (@TheDarkestDevil) February 12, 2023
Agree??
BIGG BOSS NALLA SHOW
TATTI CHANNEL COLORS TV#PriyankaChaharChaudhary #PriyankaChaharChaudhary pic.twitter.com/Qri34GQnGU
— KOYEL_🇮🇳 (@koyel_14) February 12, 2023
Audience to #BB16
After listen #PriyankaChaharChaudhary Evicted News. #BiggBoss16 #ColorsTV #MCStan vs #ShivThakre pic.twitter.com/3ERSGPse1j
— 🕉 AtulShokeen 🇮🇳 (@AtulShokeen4141) February 12, 2023
Thumbs down 👎 colors tv#SumbulTouqeerKhan #BB16
SUMBUL GRACING BB16 FINALE pic.twitter.com/tJrRgjrZHY
— Tabasum Ara (@tabasum_ara19) February 12, 2023
Next Season K liye inspiration from Winner...
So jau , chup rho , pehele fan following badau , fir Finale k 2 weeks pehle Jago but usme bhi jyda nhi bs ittu ittu jago .
Nd Then 😎😎 Trophy is yours
SHAME ON BiggBoss#BiggBoss #ColorsTV
— KISHAN SRIVASTAVA (@NrayanaS) February 13, 2023
Big boss koi Olympic nahi hai just a fake reality show...
And winner has zero contribution
Congratulations mcstan#BiggBoss16 #BiggBoss16Finale #BB16GrandFinale #ColorsTV
— KISHAN SRIVASTAVA (@NrayanaS) February 13, 2023
#ShivThakre #PriyankaChaharChaudhary @ShivThakare9 #BiggBoss16 #BB16GrandFinale #Colors #ColorsTV @VootSelect
Shame on you Colors!!
Shiv OR Priyanka is Winner !
We dont accept your Result ! pic.twitter.com/EbNI4FswuT
— RVoice (@Suraj89467625) February 13, 2023