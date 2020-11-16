Funny Memes, Jokes On Mehaboob Elimination From Bigg Boss Telugu

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 is one of the most-watched shows on small screen. After Surya Kiran, Kalyani, Devi, Swathi, Gangavva, Sujatha, Kumar Sai, Divi, Noel, Amma Rajaesekhar, Mehaboob Dil Se got evicted from the show. He is one of the strongest contestants in the house of Bigg Boss. He stayed in the house for 70 days and kept all his efforts to win the title of Bigg Boss.

In the tenth week, everyone thought that Mehaboob will step out of the house but he was saved and Amma Rajasekhar was eliminated. In that week, Amma Rajasekhar and Mehaboob were in danger zone.

After elimination of Mehaboob, social media is filled with funny memes, jokes and emotional posts. Here are a few, just give a look at them.