Funny Memes On Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestants List

Akkineni Nagarjuna launched the world's biggest reality show Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 on Star Maa last night. The premiere episode went well with the host introducing the contestants to the housemates as well as the viewers. It wouldn't be wrong if we said that Bigg Boss viewers are not satisfied with the contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. Most of them are new faces to the audience.

If you missed the Bigg Bos Telugu 5 grand launch episode, then here we are to introduce you to the contestants who will be in Bigg Boss Telugu 5. The names as Sakshi Post predicted include Siri Hanmanth, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Ravi, Sarayu, Lahari, Swetha Varma, Natraj Master, Anee Master, Lobo, Uma Devi, Senior Artist Priya, VJ Sunny, Vishwa. They are all set to kick start the game from today. They are on a roll to entertain the viewers from today.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Check Out First Week Nominated Contestants List

Finally, after the names of contestants were revealed in the pilot episode, audience don't seem to be happy with Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestants. No. We are not saying this. We gathered some social media reactions for you and Sakshi Post always reports on the pulse of the people.

Here are a few audience reactions to Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestants. Take a look at them: