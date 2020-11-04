Full Monty: Milind Soman's Nude Run On Beach Leaves Fans Shocked!

Milind Soman, the heart-throb of millions across the globe is celebrating his 55th birthday today. The supermodel is ringing in his birthday on the scenic coast of Goa.

And guess what's making news? Milind Soman chose to go full monty on his birthday and was spotted running on the beach wearing his birthday suit. And the picture was clicked by none other than his wife Ankita Konwar.

Milind Soman's picture in a birthday suit has shocked fans and created a storm on social media. The birthday picture has set the social media platforms on fire and sent fans into a tizzy.

Milind himself has shared the picture of him running on the beach wearing nothing with the caption "Happy Birthday to Me."