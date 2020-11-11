Full Drama On Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Abhijeet Hurt By Harika's Hug

In the fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu, we are getting a chance to witness a high level of drama. With each passing day, the equations in the Bigg Boss house among the contestants are changing. Friends are becoming foes and vice-versa. All the contestants in the house are keeping their 100 per cent to win the title. Some of the housemates are saving their friends and some others are nominating the ones who are very strong in the house. Finally, it's a part of the game.

In the Bigg Boss house, we have seen a triangular love story. Akhil and Abhijeet like Monal. At the beginning of the show because of her, both Akhil and Abhijeet were not in good terms but now they have become friends.

We all know that Abhijeet and Harika share a good rapport with each other. In a recent episode, Harika pacified Akhil and Mehaboob who didn't play the captaincy task well. She hugged Akhil and with this, Abhijeet might have been jealous. Abhijeet asked Harika that it has been a very long time, she didn't hug him. Harika tried to explain to Abhijeet, but he didn't listen to her. What is going on in between Harika and Abhijeet is the topic of discussion on social media. Let us wait and see what is going to happen in the Bigg Boss house.