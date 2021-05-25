Friends Reunion Special: Where to Watch in India

The Friends Reunion is finally happening and fans couldn’t be happier. Everyone wants to watch the special but were confused as to where they can see it in India. Well, here’s an update for you. ZEE5 has confirmed that they will be premiering the episode on their platform.

This much-awaited reunion special will air on May 27 on HBO Max in the US. The first look teaser was shared on HBO’s Twitter handle and took social media by storm.

Friends: The Reunion is not going to be like a regular episode but something different. This special is more of a get together of the actors, visiting the old sets, reminiscing some beautiful memories. Judging by the promo, the original six will have a reading session of some of the best scenes from the episodes.

Actors Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will be joined by some of the most loved side characters including Tom Selleck (Richard in the show), James Michael Tyler (Gunther) and Maggie Wheeler (Janice).

The Chief Business Officer of ZEE5 India, Manish Kalra shared in a statement that, “We are extremely excited to bring ‘Friends: The Reunion’ exclusively on ZEE5 for the Indian market. Friends is amongst the world’s most-watched and loved sitcoms and it is a great opportunity for us to present their reunion, something that the world has been talking about, on ZEE5 for Friends fans in India.”

James Corden will be acting as the host of the reunion episode. Boyband BTS, Lady Gaga, David Beckham, Justin Bieber, James Corden, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling and few others will also be making an appearance.

The special was directed by Ben Winston and executive produced by Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane with the original six being the executive producers of the episode.