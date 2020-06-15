MUMBAI: Bollywood hero Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on Sunday. The 'PK' actor committed suicide and his untimely death shook the entire film industry. One of the friends of Sushant Singh Rajput speaking to a website said that he was fine in the morning. Reports say that Sushant called his sister on Sunday morning at 9:30 AM and his last call was to actor Mahesh Shetty whom he considers as his brother.

The family members have arrived in Mumbai and the funeral will take place on Monday. The reasons for the 'Pavitra Rishta' actor's suicide are not clear. While initial reports say that the actor was suffering from depression for quite some time. The 'Kai Po Che!' actor didn't leave any suicide note. Sushant's body was taken to Cooper hospital in Mumbai where the police have conducted a postmortem.

Sushant’s team shared a message for his fans: “It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request the media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.”

Sushant Singh Rajput stepped into Bollywood with the film, Kai Po Che! He was seen in the role of Ishaan Bhatt and he acted with much perfection. Later he acted in many films like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Raabta, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, etc. Not only the film stars but also the sports fraternity like Sachin Tendulkar, Sania Mirza, and various others expressed shock over the death. Here are a few tweets.

In utter shock and disbelief on hearing the news of the demise of the talented actor #SushantSinghRajput .One could never tell what internal turmoil he was enduring behind that charming boyish smile to take such a drastic step. You will be missed. #RIP #Mentalhealth #gonetoosoon pic.twitter.com/U8MQZKDFNP — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) June 14, 2020

Shocked and sad to hear about the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Such a young and talented actor. My condolences to his family and friends. May his soul RIP. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/B5zzfE71u9 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 14, 2020

Sushant 💔 💔 you said we would play tennis together one day .. you were so full of life and laughs .. spreading smiles everywhere you went.. we didn’t even know you were hurting this bad 😞 the world will miss you .. shaking while I write this .. RIP my friend — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 14, 2020

Why Sushant? Heart sinks to an absolute low. We have lost a great man. Unimaginable! Devasted.. 😞 Can’t believe it’s a suicide. #ripsushant — Unmukt Chand (@UnmuktChand9) June 14, 2020