Free Netflix For Two Days: Know Everything About The StreamFest

Netflix will be absolutely free in India for two days. On December 5 and 6, you will be able to watch all the Netflix content for free under their event called StreamFest. Although there are certain things that you need to know about this fest.

Here are some details about the StreamFest

This is an all India stream festival, open only to the Indian public.

You need to sign up to access the free 48-hours stream special.

You can only use the one Standard-Definition (SD) stream at a given time.

You can create different profiles like in a standard Netflix package. But use one screen at a time.

Add things you want to watch in “My List.”

Visit the website Netflix.com/StreamFest, and avail your free 2-days offer.

You can watch it from any device. Mobile phones, Smart-TV or any console operated device or firestick and chromecast as well.

While signing up for the free Netflix, you do not need to provide any payment details, like all other times.

If you had a short series or movies in mind that you wanted to watch on Netflix, this is your chance. Take full advantage of your weekend and go on a binging spree. It can also help you in checking out the platform before you decide if you wish to subscribe or not.