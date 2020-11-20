Among the OTT platforms, if there's one that everyone want subscription to, then it's undoubtedly Netflix. It is one of the most sought after movie streaming app. And if Netflix been on your wishlist for long and seemed unaffordable, here's tyour chance to make use of it. Netflix will be unlocking the entire catalogue for non-subscribers in India free for two days. The users can watch their favorite shows, movies, and web series without entering any card details on December 5 and December 6 (Saturday and Sunday).

The company has announced a Streamfest that will allow the user to stream for 48 hours on Netflix without any credentials. The user can enter their name, email address, and password to watch the entire Netflix catalog which includes movies, shows, documentaries, and more.

“We think that giving everyone in a country access to Netflix for free for a weekend could be a great way to expose a bunch of new people to the amazing stories that we have, the service and how it works … and hopefully get a bunch of those folks to sign up,” Greg Peters, COO and chief product officer at Netflix said.

Earlier, Netflix had removed the 30-days free trial and introduced a low-cost mobile streaming plan at Rs 199. In 199 the subscriber can watch any show on their Netflix app.

"We have been working really hard to try and make our offering in India more competitive, more attractive to members and members-to-be, and there's a bunch of different product features we've been doing, partnerships and payments integrations," Netflix COO Peters had told analysts about its plans in India.

The idea behind the streamfest is to give a sample of their Netflix app for non-subscribers and to attract more users. The Streamfest will be on December 5 and 6, 2020.