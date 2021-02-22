Vishal's Chakra Available For Free Download On Torrent Sites

Chakra an action thriller movie written and directed by MS Anandan. Vishal, Shraddha Srinath and Regina Cassandra acted in the lead roles and the movie is based on cybercrimes and e-commerce scams. The story of the film revolves around the robbery by a gang of hackers and cyber criminals. The movie is spinoff to Vishal’s Irumbu Thirai. The film has hit the theatres on 19 February 2021 and has got mixed reviews. Some section of audiences are singing praises for Vishal and other stars. The release date of the movie postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown. Chakra was one of the most anticipated movies of this year.

Now, the movie is available for free download on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Telegram and other Torrent sites. Recently released films like Drishyam2, Uppena, Pogaru, Sufiyum Sujatayum, AK vs AK, Laxmii, Ashram 2, Ludo, Chhalaang, Aarya, Penguin, Gulabo Sitabo, Chintu Ka Birthday, etc have been available for free download on the piracy sites. Filmmakers and cyber cops are taking strict measures to stop the pirated versions but still the films are getting leaked on piracy websites.