Free Britney Spears: Celebrities Stand Up For Pop Star

Popstar Britney Spears opened up about her life under conservatorship. A practice in the US that gives a guardian that is mostly a family member, the authority to make all the decisions of a person’s life. Jamie Spears, Britney’s father became the state-approved conservator.

The singer-actor made some really controversial revelations during her open court session in Los Angeles on Wednesday. She shared that she was overworked, put on harmful medication and not even allowed to marry and have children. For many years now, Spears has been under conservatorship. All the decisions are taken by her father. He has complete control over her wealth and civil liberties.

She spoke about everything that she has been put through for all these years and requests the court to end it all. “I just want my life back,” she said.



PC: Twitter



Following all this, many celebrities came forward and stood in support of Spears. Many famous personalities tweeted and made posts on social media adding to the #FreeBritney campaign started by the fans to pressure the court. Fans protested in front of the court asking the officials to end the singer’s conservatorship and give Spears her life back.

Celebrities Supporting the #FreeBritney Movement

The singer-songwriter Mariah Carey tweeted in Britney’s support and said, “We love you, Britney!!! Stay strong.”

We love you Britney!!! Stay strong ❤️❤️❤️ — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 23, 2021

Even the ‘Without me’ singer Halsey took to her social media to tweet in support of Spears and applauded her for standing her ground in the court. “Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system. She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today,” wrote Halsey.

Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system. She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today. — h (@halsey) June 23, 2021

Singer Brandy extended her love for Britney and her fans. “Sending all my love and support to Britney Spears and her fans,” she wrote.

#FreeBritney — b r a n d y (@4everBrandy) June 23, 2021

Back in February, Justin Timberlake apologized to Britney and her fans for acting in a certain way during the time of their break-up. He posted on Twitter saying that, “Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was, what’s happening to her is just not right.”

“No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body,” he added.

After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time.



Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right.



No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) June 24, 2021

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Nicole Polizzi, Rose McGowan, Tinnashe, Anne Marie, Meghan McCain, Andy Cohen and many others stood up for the ‘Gimme More’ singer. #FreeBritney is still trending on Twitter where fans are applauding Britney for standing up for herself.

Britney deserves freedom. She deserves to reap the rewards of her years of hard work. Britney deserves to be happy. ❤️#FreeBritney https://t.co/GHQVHoSuMP — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (he/him/his) (@jessetyler) June 23, 2021

FUCKING FREE BRITNEY! 🙏🏽 We are all here for you queen! @britneyspears https://t.co/ZpeTsndagV — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) June 23, 2021

A win for one woman is a win for all. A win for one human is a win for all. Let Freedom Ring! #FreeBritney pic.twitter.com/Rgn1NFpiIX — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) June 23, 2021

We love you SO MUCH @britneyspears ❤️ — TINASHE ³³³ (@Tinashe) June 23, 2021