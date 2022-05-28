FOX STAR STUDIOS IS NOW STAR STUDIOS

MUMBAI: Fox Star Studios, one of India’s leading movie studios known for blockbuster titles such as M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story, Sanju, Neerja, Chhichhore and many more, today announced it has rebranded to Star Studios, introducing a new visual identity. With this brand refresh, Star Studios will present universal story themes with iconic characters and new-age cinematic spectacles backed by cutting-edge technology, for theatrical releases as well as direct-to-digital

Associating with the most prominent creative minds, talent and new-age storytellers, Star Studios will continue to bring genre-agnostic stories to global audiences starting with Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva, Babli Bouncer, Gulmohar, Remake of ‘Hridayam’ and many more in the pipeline.

“With Star Studios, we aim to harbour the best creative minds and bring unique stories to audiences with an expanding entertainment palate. We are creating a diverse range of stories across genres from grand visual spectacles to family dramas and everything in between. We are delighted to create a collaborative studio environment at Star Studios, that helps create cinematic experiences across theatrical and direct-to-digital films. We have already announced a few of these films, and in weeks and months we will be announcing many more films.” said Bikram Duggal, Head of Studios, Disney Star.

Upcoming titles include:

·Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva – Directed by Ayan Mukerji starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni and produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions

·Babli Bouncer – Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid and produced by Star Studios and Junglee Pictures

·Gulmohar - Directed by Rahul Chittella, starring Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee, Simran Rishi Bagga, Amol Palekar and Suraj Sharma and produced by Star Studios, Chalkboard Entertainment and Autonomous works

·Remake of ‘Hridayam’ – A remake of the coming-of-age love story released in Malayalam language to be produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions