Four Times When Sid Sriram Hit Songs Crossed 100 Million Views

The current heartthrob and lucky mascot of Tollywood, singer Sid Sriram has created a record once again. The song Oke Oka Lokam Nuvve from the movie Sashi broke another record by garnering 100 million views on YouTube.

Singer Sid who is a trained classical singer from the US has won the hearts of the Telugu audience with his songs. Most of his songs are such super hits that some of the producers release his lyrical song videos prior to the release of the film. Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapuram Lo hit song Samajavaragamana is one such example.

He has a good following among the youth, especially the girls for his offbeat songs and unique voice quality. With a firm foundation in both Indian and Western music, the singer can mellifluously sing any composition much to the delight of the composers.

Introduced by AR Rahman, Sid lends his voice to upcoming and new music directors as well as the successful ones. He is yet to sing under the baton of Baahubali music director MM Keeravani though. It is with no exaggeration we can say that producers feel that he is a lucky mascot and have at least one song from their movies sung by him.

Whether the movie is a hit or not Sid Sriram songs are for sure a hit with the Telugu audience. Sometimes the songs sung by Sid Sriram create hype even before the film releases, like Neeli Neeli Akasam in Pradeep's Muppayi Rojullo. His rendition of Maguva Maguva in Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab has become the latest anthem for women's day celebrations.

This has also become a trend by the movie makers to create hype for the movie before the launch of its teaser, trailer and the movie itself.

Now his song Oke Oka Lokam Nuve from the movie Sashi starring Adi Saikumar and Surabhi became a super hit though the film didn't create the same magic at the box office. Oke Oka Lokam Nuve sung by Sid Shriram created a sensation even before the release of the film. The lyrical song written by Chandrabose and composed by music director Arun Chivuluru has now collected 100 million views on YouTube.

This is not the first time that his songs have crossed the 100 million mark. His other two hits songs Samajavaragamana from Ala Vaikuntapuram Lo crossed 177,586,504 views to be precise. Them Inkem Inkem Kaavale from Vijaya Deverakonda's Geetha Govindam crossed 105 million. Last but not least Neeli Neeli Akasam garnered 232 million views.

The reticent singer, who learned Carnatic vocal from his mother while growing up in the US, also completed a course in music from the famed Berklee College of Music in California.

The latest news is that the singer charges a whopping 4 to 4.5 lakhs per song! But given the craze for his voice and choice of songs, we wouldn't disagree.

