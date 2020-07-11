NEW DELHI: Bollywood young and talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14th, 2020. The death of the 'Dil Bechara' star triggered an uproar of debate on various topics like mental health conditions, nepotism in Bollywood, etc. The tragic death came as a huge shocker to his fans, film industry and many others.

Mumbai police are investigating the case and they have received statements from the people who are not only close to Sushant Singh Rajput but also others. Recently, Shekhar Kapur gave his statement through an email as he is not present in Mumbai. It is said that the officials will be recording Kangana Ranaut's statements for further investigation.

'Who Killed Sushant Singh Rajput?' is the most sought after question on the social media. Ex-RAW officer NK Sood released a video in which he explained that the murder of Sushant Singh Rajput was a planned one and he said that the servant of Sushant, friend Sandip Ssingh and Rhea Chakraborty were fully aware of what was happening with the 'Kai Po Che' actor.

NK Sood also added that just a day before the death of Sushant, CCTV cameras were shut. This clearly indicates that the murder of Sushant was planned in a highly professional manner. The ex-officer said that the Mumbai Police are investigating the case but the real culprit will not be exposed. He alleged that Mumbai's underworld gang or Dawood gang is involved in the case.

Sushant didn't leave a suicide note and the officer expressed doubt that how can Mumbai police confirm that this is a suicide case. In the video, he also said that Sushant has changed his SIM almost 50 times. The ex-officer said some of the interesting things in his video. He said that the Bollywood stars are having links with Dawood's team. Most of the B-town celebs attend the parties organised by Dawood's team and help Dawood earn money and they also get money in return. Here is the video, just give a look at it.