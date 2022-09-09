Former Bigg Boss Contestant Has Huge Debts

Urfi Javed is well known on social media platforms for her hold looks. She grabbed the headlines with her unique style. Urfi is always topping the trends for some or the other reason, mostly controversial. Urfi Javed has appeared in many famous hindi serials like Sony TV's Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania as Avni Pant, Chhaya in Star Plus's Chandra Nandini, Aarti in Star Plus's Meri Durga, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Shivani Bhatia and Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Later, Urfi entered Bigg Boss OTT season 1 as a participant.

But do know that Urfi Javed was in deep debts before entering Bigg Boss OTT? Yes, social media influencer Urfi Javed was in financial crisis for 8 long years. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kanan, Urfi said that she had no money to enter Bigg Boss OTT show. Urfi revealed that she borrowed money to enter Bigg Boss OTT show. Urfi said that she borrowed clothes from her closed ones. Anyway, she stayed only for one week Urfi did not make much money from the show which led to her debts. Urfi also laughed off the rumors that she is the highest-paid contestant in the Bigg Boss OTT show.