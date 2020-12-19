Former BB Telugu Hosts Chief Guests At Bigg Boss 4 Grand Finale?

The countdown for the grand finale of Telugu Bigg Boss season 4 has started. Show buffs can't wait to know who will walk away with the winner's trophy. With just a day left for the final episode, all eyes are on tonight's episode when host Akkineni Nagarjuna will probably throw hints at who will be evicted in the final round on Sunday.

While arrangements have been made to host the finals at the same studio where the Bigg Boss house exists right now, the makers are busy creating a COVID-free environment to host the finals given that all the past participants will be gracing the grand finals of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu.

On the other hand, there is a lot of speculation surrounding who will be the chief guests at Bigg Boss finals this season. A lot of names have been doing the rounds, right from Megastar Chiranjeevi to Superstar Mahesh Babu. But here's some inside information we got. Social media circles are abuzz with reports that Nagarjuna has extended a special invitation to former Bigg Boss Telugu hosts Jr NTR and Nani to attend the grand finale of Bigg Boss 4. If this happens to be true, then it will be a visual treat for the fans of Natural star and Tarak.

