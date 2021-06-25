Follow Me, Says Anushka Shetty Unusual Request to Fans

Gorgeous actress Anushka Shetty has been away from action for a while now. The latest we hear is that the actress has debuted on KOO, which is also another micro-blogging platform. She is one of the top actresses in Tollywood. She is also one of the early celeb users of the Indian version of Twitter.

Anushka requested all her fans and audience to follow her on KOO. She wrote on Twitter thus.. "“Hope you all doing well and keeping safe. Follow me on my official Koo account @MsAnushkaShetty for some interesting updates in the coming days for all of you…Thank you,” the ‘Nishabdham’ actress tweeted today. Koo has already verified her social media handle.

On the career front, Anushka Shetty has collaborated with Naveen Polishetty for a movie titled 'Ms. Shetty Mr Polishetty. The shooting of the film will likely commence shortly. The film will be directed by debutante P Mahesh.