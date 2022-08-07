First Ugly Fight on Bigg Boss OTT Kannada

The first fight in Bigg Boss Kannada OTT house begun with Aryavardhan taking a jibe at Lokesh and mocking his misfortune. It seems the audience are all set to witness more dramas on BBK OTT in the coming days. As per the latest promo which the makers dropped sometime back, Arya is the first contestant to get into an argument with Lokesh. Arya interrupts when Lokesh recalls the worst phase of his life. Lokesh says that the railway station and markets have been his home to which Arya says that everyone has had a struggle in life and tells him not to use it to get sympathy. Lokesh gets angry and says that he's just narrating his story and tells he is not making up stories for sympathy votes contrary to what Arya thinks. This leads to a murky spat between the two

Aryavardhan replies to Lokesh saying there is no need to harp on being rich or poor in the Bigg Boss house. So the argument gets worse and other contestants try to stop them. To know what happened exactly viewers must tune into Bigg Boss Kannada OTT live on Voot.

The fight between Arya and Lokesh is yet to set tongues wagging on social media.

The contestants who entered the Bigg Boss Kannada OTT Season 1 house are Lokesh, Jayashree Aradhaya, Kiran Yogeshwar, Chaitra Halikere, Rakesh Adiga, Akshatha Kuki, Roopesh Shetty, Arjun Ramesh, Spoorthi Gowda, Somanna Machimada, Sanya Iyer, Sonu Srinivas Gowda, Aryavardhan Guruji, Jashwanth and Nandu.

Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for updates