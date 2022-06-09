First Pic of WikkiNayan Wedding Out!

Finally, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan wedding photo is out! Vignesh Shivan took to his Twitter and posted a pic of him and Nayanthara after tying the knot. Nayanthara fans were eagerly waiting to get a first glimpse of her bridal outfit and now they are posting it all over social media. Vignesh posted the pics and captioned On a scale of 10… She’s Nayan & am the One. With God’s grace , the universe , all the blessings of our parents & best of friends. Just married #Nayanthara." It seems like Wikki and Nayan are on cloud nine. Anyway, in the pic, Nayanthara is seen in a red outfit wearing a beautiful emerald set and Vignesh is seen sporting a cream kurta.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married at Mahabalipuram, near Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Top Kollywood, Tollywood, and Bollywood celebrities attended Wikki and Nayan's wedding. According to sources, Suriya, Karthik, Rajinikanth, Boney Kapoor, Bollywood King SRK, Atlee, and other top celebrities showered their blessings on the newlyweds. Well, the rest of the photos might be released in the evening or tomorrow.