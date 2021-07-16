First Pic Of Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar After Wedding

Singer and Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar got married today. The wedding took place at the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai.

Rahul and Disha looked super fabulous. In the wedding ceremony, Rahul donned an ivory sherwani whereas Disha picked a red coloured outfit. Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhaasin also attended the wedding.

A few days ago, Rahul and Disha had announced their wedding date on social media. They shared a joint statement that reads, "With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July."

Rahul Vaidya had proposed to Disha Parmar on the reality show, 'Bigg Boss 14'. At the end of the show, Disha came to the reality show in which Rahul proposed to her in person. Rahul and Disha were supposed to marry immediately after the Bigg Boss Season 14 but due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, it has been postponed.

Here are some of the photos from the wedding ceremony of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar.