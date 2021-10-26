First Looks Of Vamsi Krishna Akella Directorial ‘The Trip’ Unveiled

Featuring Aamani, Gowtam Raju, Soumya Shetty and others in the lead roles, The Trip is being directed by Vamsi Krishna Akella. The film is being bankrolled by Durgam Rajamouli under VDR banner.

The first look poster of The Trip was unveiled a short while ago and it has garnered a unanimously positive response from all quarters.

The poster implies that the film is not a typical commercial potboiler and is a content drive film.



Karthik Kodakondla is composing the music and Nageswara Reddy is the editor. More details about the cast and crew will be out soon.